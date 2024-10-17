Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.06 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $180,629.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,990.08 or 0.99745204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000321 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $180,441.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

