ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.98-1.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

