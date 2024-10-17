Maple (MPL) Trading 15.8% Higher This Week

Maple (MPL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Maple has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $72.96 million and $1.50 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $18.83 or 0.00028097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00251465 BTC.

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.