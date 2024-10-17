Marcelo Fischer Sells 423 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $20,456.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,046.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcelo Fischer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDT alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Marcelo Fischer sold 600 shares of IDT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $29,142.00.

IDT Stock Up 1.7 %

IDT opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.78. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

IDT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 53.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 176.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.