Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after buying an additional 1,224,616 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 1,099,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after acquiring an additional 712,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.