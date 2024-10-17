Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.32 and its 200-day moving average is $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $177.97.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

