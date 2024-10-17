Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

