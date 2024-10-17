Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFUS opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.