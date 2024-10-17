Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.