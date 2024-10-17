Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) is nVerses Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Masco accounts for about 0.5% of nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 67,806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth about $1,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $82,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 290,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

