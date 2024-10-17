Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.67, but opened at $51.61. Matador Resources shares last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 132,319 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,043.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 8,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

