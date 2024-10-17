Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Purchased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mattel makes up about 0.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 8.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 569,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,733. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

