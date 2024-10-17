Mayport LLC Buys 41,138 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mayport LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.9% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

