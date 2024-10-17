Mayport LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,778.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.31 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

