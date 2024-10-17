Mayport LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mayport LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

