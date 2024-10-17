McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $312.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.19. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

