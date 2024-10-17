McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,486 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VCSH opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- About the Markup Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.