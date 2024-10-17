McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

SYK opened at $361.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.22 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.28 and its 200 day moving average is $343.09.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

