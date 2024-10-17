McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $681.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.