McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PPA opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.60. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $118.83.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

