McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $599.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $571.77 and its 200 day moving average is $554.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.