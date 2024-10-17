Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.1 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

