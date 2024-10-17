Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 65,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 115,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.57.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

