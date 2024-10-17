Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,195 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.2% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 99,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,267. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

