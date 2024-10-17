Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading 6.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 63,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 47,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Melkior Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

