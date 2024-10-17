Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.
Mercantile Bank Trading Up 4.2 %
MBWM opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.
Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 27.91%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
