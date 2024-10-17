Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.2% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 60,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.69. The company has a market cap of $279.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

