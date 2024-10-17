Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Insider Jonathan Romcke Purchases 2,445,553 Shares

Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Romcke bought 2,445,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$415,744.01 ($279,022.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Metarock Group Limited provides mining, contracting, training, and related services to the underground long wall coal mining operations and industrial products and services in coalfields and supporting industries in Australia. It offers various mining services, which include new mine development, mine operation, training, roadway construction, ventilation, conveyors, longwall relocations, and application of polymeric strata support.

