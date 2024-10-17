Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $75,115.73 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,636,906 coins and its circulating supply is 31,415,637 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

