Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $86,885.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,643,434 coins and its circulating supply is 31,419,861 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,636,906 with 31,415,637 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.40656891 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $80,335.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

