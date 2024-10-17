MetisDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.38 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $41.09 or 0.00061388 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $250.68 million and approximately $22.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,902.16 or 0.99959283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 43.76524766 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $35,420,490.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

