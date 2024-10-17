Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.37 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 70.23 ($0.92). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 1,045,490 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £468.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3,485.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

