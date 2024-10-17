Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,066,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,224 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

