Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 1.6% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

