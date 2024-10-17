Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $494.27 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

