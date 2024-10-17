Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $529.73 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
