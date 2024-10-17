Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.