Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$38.89 million during the quarter.
About Minto Apartment
