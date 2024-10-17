Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $224,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 392,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,714. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

