Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 67.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE PII traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,896. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.23%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

