Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,081 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. 711,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,916. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

