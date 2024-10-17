Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.17. The stock had a trading volume of 884,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

