Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.26. 576,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,187. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

