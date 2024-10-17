Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,643. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.