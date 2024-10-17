Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,892,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,463. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.