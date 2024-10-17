Mixin (XIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $155,717.35

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $62.57 million and $155,717.35 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $104.45 or 0.00155853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

