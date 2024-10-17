Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $178.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.80.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

