Monero Price Tops $158.09 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $63.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.09 or 0.00234428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,426.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00545849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00104474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00028103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00075174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

