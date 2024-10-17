MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,003,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,442,082 shares.The stock last traded at $271.09 and had previously closed at $278.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.9% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

