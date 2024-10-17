Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $146.01 million and $4.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00040615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,141,624,049 coins and its circulating supply is 913,683,088 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

